‘Asylum: A Haunting in El Paso’ admitting ‘residents’ at The Outlet Shoppes

The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso are mostly shut down due to precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on March 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes on March 21 as US states implemented stay-at-home orders similar to those in Europe, and as deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic surged towards 13,000. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

With spooky season just around the corner, The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are prepared to take the lead as the region’s Halloween headquarters.

“The Asylum: A Haunting in El Paso,” a haunted attraction created by Los Angeles-based designer and producer Danny Vasquez, will be admitting “residents” every day from 7pm to 1am.

“We’ve brought a brand new experience to El Paso,” says Vasquez. “It’s not your normal Halloween haunted house, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Vasquez’s work is highly sought after, with the likes of the Kardashians, George Lopez, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and more among his celebrity clientele.

Spirit Halloween store has also opened its doors to shoppers, where guests can find a wide variety of costumes, accessories, and decorations to be fully-kitted for Halloween festivities.

Shoppers can participate in a Halloween costume contest at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Saturday, October 23rd, where participants can enter to win various prizes.

For more information on local Halloween festivities, click here; for our complete coverage on The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.