(CNN) – A new image of a galaxy far, far away resembles Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter spaceship, according to some people.

The image was provided by NASA. Researchers named the galaxy TXS 0128+554. It’s located 500 million light-years away in the Cassiopeia constellation

Astronomers mapped it using a globe-spanning network of radio antennas called the, Very Long Baseline Array.

The colors correspond to the intensity of radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.