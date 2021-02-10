Ashley Chapman sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Western District of Texas

El Paso,Texas (KTSM) — Ashley Chapman Hoff has been sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. On January 26, 2021, U.S. District judge Judge Robert Pitman administered the oath of office to Hoff at a federal court in Austin.

Hoff takes over for former U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer who spent about three months as U.S. District Attorney. It is unclear why Sofer was replaced by Hoff.

“It is truly the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, and I am grateful to the Court for the appointment. I acknowledge and embrace the immense responsibility of this position,” said U.S. Attorney Hoff.

Hoff will be replaced once an appointment is made to the position, according to the Department of Justice.

As U.S. Attorney, Hoff is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. She’s responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.

“I am privileged to work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated women and men of this office, who give their all every day to protect the public, defend the Constitution, and represent the United States of America.”

Hoff has spent 26 years as a public servant and prosecutor, handling criminal cases in both state and federal court. She has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas for more than 17 years.

Since 2018, she has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney. In that role, she was responsible for the supervision of over 150 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and all aspects of the district’s criminal and civil practice. Prior to being First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Hoff was the Chief of the Austin Division from 2012 to 2018.

A native Texan who was born and raised in Sherman, graduated from Texas Christian University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Government and Spanish. She received her law degree from Baylor University in 1994.