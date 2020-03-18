ASCMV implementing changes to reduce number of animals into center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley will implement changes to reduce the number of animals coming into the Center.

Starting on Thursday, (Mar. 18) healthy stray animals from the public will not be accepted for impoundment, officials said.

“Stray animals from the public is our second-highest impound reason. If we can keep those healthy stray animals out of the center, we will save lives here in the center,” said ASCMV Executive Director Clint Thacker.

“The average number of animals leaving the center has dropped, causing our already high population to continue to grow. We topped 400 animals earlier this week,” Thacker said.

Other temporary actions the ASCMV is taking to population are:

Asking animal control to bring only emergency cases to the center, such as cruelty cases, injured and sick animals.

Accepting only sick or injured owner-surrendered animals.

Making only emergency health appointments.

Reducing on-hand staff, allowing more to work remotely.

Offering free adoptions.

ASCMV said the public can help by: