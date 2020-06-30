Ascarate Park will close for 4th of July

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don’t go looking for an Independence Day picnic at Ascarate Park, as it will be closed on Saturday for the 4th of July.

The park’s closing is an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a news release from the county said. Only golfers who have a reservation will be allowed past the gates.

Ascarate Park had been open on a limited basis since May 1. It was only being used for walking/biking, fishing, kayaking and handball.

The closure will only be for July 4. The park will be available for its limited amenities on Sunday, July 5, the release said.

All other county parks will remain closed until further notice.

