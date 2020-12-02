Ascarate Park Lights on the Lake to honor health care workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Lights on the Lake at Ascarate Park will open on Dec. 12 with “A Night of Hope” to honor health care workers.

The drive-thru event will start at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. To show support for health care workers, the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department asks that people decorate their vehicles in lights and submit photos of any health care worker they wish to honor.

An LED wall will display the photos as inspirational music plays in the background. Sky beams will also light the sky, along with a color light show with holiday music.

The public is asked to submit photos in jpeg format to parksinfo@epcounty.com with a full name and a message if they wish to include one. Deadline to submit is Sunday.

“A Night of Hope is a small tribute to all of our hospital CEOs, doctors, nurses, first responders and all of our other unsung heroes who have been working tirelessly for months to help save as many lives as possible,” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “Their dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude.”

The Lights on the Lake will light the holidays until Jan. 6. The lights will be displayed daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lights on the Lake will be a drive-thru only event and visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.

