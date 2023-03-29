EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Special events taking place at Ascarate Park will affect gate fees for all visitors starting Friday, March 21, according to the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department.

The special event gate fee will be $5 per vehicle and re-entries will not be allowed. Gate fees will be collected at the entrance of the park from all park and golf course visitors.

The following events will affect parking fees:

Big Fair El Paso (March 31- April 16)

-Monday through Thursday: No gate fee.

-Fridays: $5 fee after 5 p.m.

-Saturdays and Sundays: $5 fee after 11 a.m.

-Saturday and Sunday: $5 fee all day from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

-Saturday: $5 fee until 12:00 p.m.

Semi-Annual parking passes are available to purchase at the Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop starting at $30. These passes allow park visitors to avoid parking fees during holidays and special events. For more information on how to purchase a parking pass, you can call 915-771-2392.