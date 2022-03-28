EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department announced that they are now accepting picnic shelter reservations at Ascarate Park for Easter Weekend.

This year, Easter will land on Sunday, April 17th with families celebrating Saturday and Sunday.

Officials share that picnic shelters are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis; however, the public can save the stress of finding that perfect spot in the early morning hours by reserving it ahead of time.

The public can reserve any picnic shelter throughout the park. Reservation fees start at $50 for the day

and can be reserved by appointment with the Parks and Recreation administration office located inside

Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta.

The last day to reserve a shelter is Thursday, April 15th due to all county offices being closed on Good Friday, April 16th

.

A park map of all picnic shelters is available to view online under “Park Amenity Map.”

Parking at Ascarate Park will be $5 cash only per vehicle Easter Sunday, April 17th and alcohol is prohibited inside the park.

For more information on picnic shelter rentals please call (915)771-2380

