Ascarate Lake tests positive for golden algae

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Parks and Recreation is set to receive about 1,500 rainbow trout from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department this week which will now be used to stock the park’s small lake.

The fish were supposed to be dropped into Ascarate’s large lake, however, after routine monthly testing, low to moderate golden algae toxicity returned in samples from the lake.

As a result, Parks and Recreation along with TWPD decided to move the fish drop from the big lake to the smaller lake located on the south end of the park. The small lake’s water quality is showing no signs of algae toxicity.

The Winter Trout Reel event that was originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 18 has been postponed to a later date.

The Department says golden algae occurs in water worldwide and is common in west and central Texas, especially during cold weather. While the algae pose no risk to humans, it can kill off large numbers of fish.

The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to work closely with TPWD to ensure the water quality is suitable, prior to the next lake stocking.