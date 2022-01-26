EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since winter weather doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, the El Paso Fire Department wants area residents to be safe when turning up the heat.

EPFD officials say whether its a heater, propane tank, or gas lines in the home, it is important that homeowners make sure that there is no damage, breaks or missing parts.

If homeowners do not know where to begin, there are multiple websites to visit to get them started as shared by Fire Paramedic Wyatt Schmidt.

“Probably the best way to prepare is for them to do a home safety survey that the fire department provides and they can also go to the fema or the nfpa website to look for a home safety inspection if you will.”

Schmidt wants people to understand the danger they could be in if they do not use a heater correctly. He has seen some fires break out because of the inappropriate use of heaters.

“Because people are using inappropriate heaters like I said, they’re using a outside heating element and bringing that inside…”

Schimdt adds that gas lines are overlooked can be easily damaged; he recommends that homeowners check these line constantly.

“If there’s any movement or work done on the heater or the stove, anywhere you have a gas line any time they’re moved they should be checked.”

Overall if you want to ensure your home is safe from causing a fire, even the smallest element can ensure your safety

“There should be a smoke detector in every bedroom in the hallway of every bedroom and at least one on every floor,” fire officials added.

