As Texas legislative session ends El Paso Reps.speaks about progress, setbacks

Texas lawmakers are heading back home following the end of the legislative session. With a budget in place, they’ll get to see firsthand the changes they pushed for here in El Paso.

District 76 Rep. Cesar Blanco is now back in El Paso and tells KTSM he is most excited to see the changes for the education system. According to Blanco education will see the biggest impacts.

EPISD and YISD receive nearly $50 million combined. Retired teachers will now receive a 13th paycheck of $2,000. Along with $5 billion property tax relief for Texans, to help alleviate property taxes due to schools needs.

“Our schools are really going to benefit, our kids are going to benefit, our teachers are going to benefit, as well as our retired teachers, and also the property tax property owners are going to receive a break on property taxes,” said Rep. Blanco.

The State of Texas $250 billion budget was also a win for El Pasoans according to Blanco.

With $30 million for military community economic developments, $32 million for intelligent transportation systems on the border crossings at Zaragoza and Bridge of the Americas. As well as $200,000 to help develop and bring jobs to El Paso.

However, he was disappointed by the outcome of a bill that was not passed to help non- profits who assistant migrants here in the Borderland.

“Our city’s and our counties are not reimbursed by the federal government or the state government, so I authored a writer to help the state provide assistance, unfortunately, it didn’t pass,” Blanco said.

Despite this Blanco says it was a successful session for education, veterans, health improvements and economic development in El Paso. The next Texas legislative session will not happen until 2021.