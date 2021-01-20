As some students return to the classroom, COVID-19 hospitalization rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The rate of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the El Paso area was back up to 20 % on Wednesday, just one day after some students returned to the classroom for face-to-face instruction.

On Tuesday, El Paso and Socorro Independent School Districts had some students return to the classroom after a decline in hospitalizations.

School districts have been following the re-opening Zones plan agreed upon by the Texas Education Agency and Region 19.

The plan states different parameters to allow students to be phased into on-campus instruction. El Paso was in the Orange Zone of the plan for 30 consecutive days when schools brought back a portion of students.

The Orange Zone indicates a hospitalization rate of 15-19.9% while the Red Zone is anything 20% or above. El Paso was back in the Red Zone on Wednesday with a rate of 20.14% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

EPISD met with City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza Wednesday morning as part of a weekly initiative, where he said they would monitor the numbers.

“The fact that it was the first day that it went into the Red doesn’t mean that we are going to be stepping back because we feel it is important that we continue our plans the way that they are and this little step into the Red Zone doesn’t indicate that we’ll be having a large increase in hospitalizations,” Ocaranza said.

EPISD said it would continue face-to-face instruction with the students that returned Tuesday but continue to follow guidance from local health authorities in the event hospitalization rates continue to increase.

Based on going into the Red Zone, SISD is allowing teachers to return to delivering remote instruction from home or remain on campus. This will go into effect on Thursday, January 21.

SISD school principals and department leadership will communicate with parents and staff about the transition to the Red Zone.

The Zone plan is set to expire January 31, with the return for face-to-face instruction for all students who would want it on February 1. However, parents who wish to continue remote learning will continue to have that option.