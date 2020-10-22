Local home builders face delays as pandemic causes supply shortage for new homes

El Paso homebuilders report high demand for new homes, but the pandemic is causing some delays for many of them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso home builders are seeing delays in getting products at a time when there is a high demand for new homes.

The delays have been caused by the virus, natural disasters, and high demand.

“I’ve been doing this an awfully long time, and I’ve seen a lot of different things that affect home building but I’ve never seen anything like what we’re going through right now,” said Mark Dyer the Senior Vice President for Winton and Associates.

Mark Dyer with Winton and Associates home builders told KTSM 9 News, the company has been seeing delays at every stage of building.

“Problems with lumber, problems with appliances, problems with lighting, problems with scheduling, permitting, concrete you name it,” said Dyer.

Dyer added that workers testing positive for the virus has also caused delays.

“If we have like a plumber that comes down with COVID-19 or tests positive, then his entire crew is tested and if there are any positive tests then they’ve got a 14-day quarantine,” said Dyer.

Dyer said that Winton and Associates have been able to adapt to the changing situation. However, they still can’t build homes fast enough.

“We’ve had a variety of problems, none that we haven’t been able to overcome with scheduling and talking to our customers who are buying homes from us,” said Dyer.

Winton and Associates said they currently have 97 homes under construction in El Paso and 84 of them are already sold.

The El Paso Association of Builders tells KTSM 9 News low-interest rates between two and four percent and more people buying homes is making it difficult for builders to keep up.

“Demand number one, extremely low-interest rates number two and delays in being able to get what you want more than likely. There’s a “lot” shortage within the community and there is also a very high demand for all the new homes. Since COVID has taken us into our homes were realizing that perhaps we want a newer place to live,” said Ray Adauto the Executive Vice President El Paso Association of builders

Adauto also added that this problem isn’t only happening in El Paso.

“There are things that are out of local control including shortages in lumber availability, cost, transportation for those items those are things that are things that we can’t control locally; including suppliers, local suppliers are having difficulty stocking up on lumber products,” said Adauto