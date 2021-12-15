As COVID-19 Hospitalizations rise in El Paso, More resources sent to hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in El Paso has been rising over the past few weeks.

Currently, 415 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso with 116 in ICU. While the number of hospitalizations has gone up, we are still nowhere near where we were during our peak COVID-19 hospitalizations back in 2020.

On November 12, 2020, 1,148 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso County. The date we reached the highest number of people in the ICU was on November 17, 2020, when 325 were in ICU.

Even with the lower, year-to-year levels, officials with the Border Advisory Council (Border RAC) say resources have been sent to area hospitals recently as we’ve seen a rise in hospitalizations.

“At this point and time we have placed registered nurses and respiratory therapists at some of our facilities and we hope to increase those numbers over the next several weeks,” said Wanda Helgesen the Executive Director for Border RAC.

And that increase includes hospital equipment.

“Now based on the increased number of hospitalized patients we are bringing in additional hospital beds, iv pumps, ventilators, and other equipment that might be needed in the hospitals,” said Helgesen.

Helgesen says while more staff and equipment may be needed by hospitals, that there have been no requests for medical tents like we saw when our hospitalizations reached their peak.

“At this point and time, we have not had any hospital ask us for tents to expand their capacity. All of the hospitals look to where they have space that they can expand to and they would all choose to do that before they would ask for any tents,” said Helgesen.

KTSM has reached out to several hospitals about their individual issues during the upswing of COVID-19 cases, we’ll have their responses added as soon as we receive them.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.