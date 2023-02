EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport and the Museums & Cultural Affairs Department presented the works of Lisa Matta and Rosa Cruz at the Art Windows of El Paso Wednesday.

Artists were at the ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, handing out autographs. The event is open to the public and will be displayed through April 1, 2023. This marks the 60th exhibit for Art Windows of El Paso, which showcases local and regional artists.

For more information, visit www.flyelpaso.com.