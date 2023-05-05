Crayola produces 3 billion crayons a year and is a leading retailer for arts and crafts supplies.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCDAD) and Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to “Art in the Park” happening Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at Memorial Park located at 1701 N. Copia.

The festival, which will be free and open to the public, will feature arts and crafts activities for all ages, over 60 vendors, live exhibits, live entertainment and food trucks.

The schedule is set as it follows: