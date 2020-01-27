Art fundraiser to be held for Diocesan Migrant Refugee Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Leaders with the El Paso Diocesan Migrant Refugee Services (DMRS) are hoping to raise money for legal family-based immigration services for migrants in and out of detention in the El Paso area.

Guest artist Patricia Reyes, founder of the Isaac Center of Arts and Wellness will lead a “Creative Mindfulness” painting class using acrylic paints for two sessions in early February.

“The class starts with breathing exercises and having a relaxed state of mind. I have found that participants really get a lot of creative energy out of it, they also release a lot of negative energy” said Reyes.

Participants can also learn about the immigration legal services DMRS provides in our community. In 2019, DMRS provided services to more than 28,000 people and nearly 95% of those services were provided at no cost to clients.

“In this way, we are able to give people an opportunity to do something fun, to spend time with family, and then to do something creative and also mindful so that it can help them to relieve some stress, and then at the same time support the work that we do that’s so important here on the border,” said Anna Hey, DMRS Deputy Director.

Tickets to the event, which will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6 can be purchased for $25 online on Monday and increases to $40 afterward.

Light snacks will be provided.

DETAILS