Art Fierro, Claudia Ordaz Perez bring in over $60,000 in State District 79 race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over six months, Art Fierro and Claudia Ordaz Perez raised just over $60,000 in political contributions in their campaigns for election in the Texas State House District 79 seat.

The two Democrats reported their campaign finances on Jan. 15 for a period of time covering July 1 and December 31 last year. The two are the Democratic candidates for the primary on March 1. Early voting begins on February 14.

There is no Republican challenger for the political office and the winner of the Democratic primary will outright win election.

Just recently, the Texas Eighth Court of Appeals ruled Ordaz Perez could run for the seat after Fierro submitted a claim she did not move into the district in time to satisfy residency requirements.

Campaign finance reports show Art Fierro received more political contributions between July and December than Ordaz Perez. Fierro raised nearly $36,000 in political contributions. And, Ordaz Perez raised just over $27,000.

Fierro loaned himself $12,000. The two spent over $91,000 for their campaigns during the six-month period. Ordaz Perez received a $3,500 in-kind contribution from STRDM.

Race for District 79 seat

In November, Ordaz Perez announced she would challenge Fierro for his seat after changing her voting address to a residence on the East Side.

Governor Greg Abbott approved new political maps created during redistricting in the state. Redistricting is a reference to the process where political districts are drawn based on population and are done every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its survey of the population in the United States.

Ordaz Perez’s House District 76, was removed from El Paso putting her home in District 77, now represented by Lina Ortega.

Ordaz Perez said she would not run against Ortega. And, said the two were being punished by Texas House Republicans were punishing them for breaking quorum during a special session held by the legislature.

Texas Democrats had gone to Washington D.C. to call for federal protections against new voter suppression laws being passed in the state.

In October, Ordaz Perez changed her voting address in the Lower Valley to one on the East Side, which signaled an intention to run for a district outside of where she was living.

