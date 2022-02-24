EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center announced Thursday that the Arriola Foundation has donated $1 million to fund the Follow Your Instincts exhibition.

The Arriola Foundation’s contribution will make an innovative learning experience possible. Through this, and other exhibitions in the center, guests will get to follow their instincts into whole new world of adventure, imagination, and education.

Follow Your Instincts / Sigue Tus Instintos is an exhibition designed for children 4 to 7 years of age. It is comprised of stages, fort building, caverns, and a veterinary clinic. In the Care Lab, children are welcome to diagnose their stuffed animals. In these exercises, children can learn more about animals and animal care, and might be inspired to become veterinary professionals.

“We are grateful for the Arriola family for their generosity and for this tremendous gift. Their passion for children and animals will come together beautifully in this exhibition…” Eric Pearson, President and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation

The Arriola family started its foundation after the death of matriarch Yolanda Arriola, who was known for her dedication to improving education and quality of life for children in the community.

Through her professional career as the founder and CEO of Southwest University and her service as a volunteer, Yolanda touched the lives of children and young adults throughout the borderland.

Following in her footsteps, the Arriola family furthers their commitment to helping the youth in the El Paso region and they support the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center’s purpose to improve the lives of children while enhancing the downtown district.

“It is an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of a project of this magnitude that will amplify the richness and culture of El Paso. We believe that this project will provide our city with a means of wellness, engagement, and connection within the community,” Ben Arriola, President of Southwest University

The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. It is expected to open its doors to visitors next winter. For more information, visit www.epcmuseum.org.

