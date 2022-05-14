EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) announced Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with a fire at a business in Northeast El Paso earlier in the week.
EPFD officials share that on May 10, a joint-agency investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Hynes.
Officials say that shortly after 8:00 a.m., EPFD units were sent to a fire outside of a business located along the 9400 Block of Dyer Street.
Hynes was turned over to the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators, who arrested and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Center Facility under the following charges:
• Arson and Reckless Damage
• Criminal Mischief
• Resisting Arrest Search or Transport
• Assault Against a Public Servant
• Evading Arrest and Detention
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Failure to Identify
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Multiple people hit in mass shooting at NY grocery store, Buffalo police say
- Arrest made in Northeast El Paso arson
- Baby girl shot in face in NYC released from hospital months later: ‘Miracle medical journey’
- The top 15 cars that cost more used than new as used car prices stabilize
- Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands
- ‘Modern-day equivalent of slavery’: Family members put woman into forced labor for 12 years, DOJ says