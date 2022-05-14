EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) announced Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with a fire at a business in Northeast El Paso earlier in the week.

EPFD officials share that on May 10, a joint-agency investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Hynes.

Officials say that shortly after 8:00 a.m., EPFD units were sent to a fire outside of a business located along the 9400 Block of Dyer Street.

Witnesses on the scene identified a male subject who may have set the fire. El Paso Police Department Officers from the Northeast Regional Command Center assisted in locating this suspect. When police attempted to make contact with the suspect, he attempted to flee the scene and resisted arrest.

EL PASO FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

Hynes was turned over to the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators, who arrested and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Center Facility under the following charges:

• Arson and Reckless Damage

• Criminal Mischief

• Resisting Arrest Search or Transport

• Assault Against a Public Servant

• Evading Arrest and Detention

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Failure to Identify

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store