Arrest made in cold case murder of prominent El Paso attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police made an arrest in the nearly year-old cold case murder of prominent attorney Georgette Kaufmann Wednesday.

Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 2020 murder of Kaufmann and the shooting of her husband, Daniel Kaufmann. His bond is listed at $2,500,000.

The murder happened the evening of November 14, 2020, in the backyard of the couple’s home in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue, backing up to Memorial Park.

According to El Paso Police, the El Paso Police SWAT team and detectives from Crimes Against Persons arrested Alvarez outside his work in the 8800 block of Viscount Boulevard near Hawkins Boulevard.

Police initially said the suspect was White, between five foot ten inches and six feet tall with a thin build, and may possibly be bald. Alvarez is listed as five-foot-ten inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, according to jail records.

As KTSM previously reported, Kaufmann was shot at close range in her garage at the rear of the couple’s home.

There is no indication of what Alvarez’s motive may have been in the murder and EPPD says their investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to call police at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS)