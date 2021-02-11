Arrest made in Cincinnati district murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man outside of a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on Monday.

Marcus Lamar Hill was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop near his house. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Thursday on a $750,000 bond.

A passenger, 29-year-old Brandon King, in the vehicle driven by Hill was also arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Thursday.

On Monday, 26-year-old Darion Marquez Williams died after he was shot outside Cincinnati entertainment district bar Chino Chido.

An investigation revealed that a fight had broken out inside the Chino Chido bar and bouncers removed those involved from the bar.

As patrons were leaving when the bar closed, a fight broke out on the street, where the victim was shot.

Area residents and bar owners say there needs to be something done to stop the recent increase of violent crimes in the area.

KTSM obtained data from an open record request on 911 calls to the area. In January 2021 alone, at least eight calls were for violent crimes including fights, assaults and a stabbing in the Cincinnati area.