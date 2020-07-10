Arrest made in Animal Cruelty Case at Happy Paws of El Paso Pet Grooming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in an animal cruelty case at Happy Paws Grooming in far east El Paso.

According to EPPD, 31-year-old Leobardo Nava was arrested Friday afternoon on one count of Cruelty to Animals.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, an El Paso family claimed their puppy died at the Happy Paws of El Paso Pet Grooming located on 12370 Edgemere.

The family of the puppy said after they took their pet to the business, the animal began acting strangely before it started bleeding from its nose. The animal died moments later.

A veterinarian later confirmed to the family that the puppy died from human-inflicted injuries.

The owners of the business said the employee involved in the incident was terminated after it was reported.

El Paso Police have not released a mugshot of the suspect and said more information would be released on Monday.