EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says she plans on refiling these cases. The El Paso Public Defender’s Office requested the dismissals under a section of the Texas Code of Criminal Conduct Procedure.

Under Texas Statute Code of Criminal Procedure 32.01 the defendant who has been detained under custody or held to bail under accusations but has not been indicted and called for prosecution in the window of 180 days, they are to be discharged from custody and bail conditions.

