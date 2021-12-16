Argument over SUV leaves man critically injured in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say that a mid-Thursday morning argument over the use an SUV ends with a man critically injured.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, officers assigned to the Westside Regional Command Center were sent to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle along the 200 block of Edgar Road. According to police, the 28-year-old pedestrian was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit was also sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Investigators learned that the driver and male are related, and the male pedestrian and driver – only identified as a 53-year-old female – had become involved in an argument over the use of the vehicle.

At one point, the pedestrian was trying to open the door to the SUV and hit the driver. At that time, the driver decided to drive off. As the driver left, she noticed the pedestrian laying on the street and immediately returned and called for

help. Currently, the investigation continues as to how the pedestrian was injured. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police add that at this time, because of the ongoing investigation, the names of those involved cannot be released.

As information is released, look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts.

