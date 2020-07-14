Area hospitals in El Paso focus on providing care to all patients amid COVID-19 hospitalization spike

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increases, area hospitals are working to make sure they can provide care for everyone.



We’ve seen the dramatic rise of hospitalizations in El Paso County due to COVID-19, but local hospitals said the work to make sure all patients are cared for is just as crucial.

“It’ll take a minimum of four weeks for our actions today to show up in the numbers and so we’re going to be in this for a while,” Dr. Ogechika Alozie, the Chief Medical Officer at Del Sol Medical Center said.



As hospitalizations in El Paso County hit a record high, it’s had an impact on patients seeking care unrelated to COVID-19 at some area hospitals.



A spokesperson with Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center sent KTSM a statement reading in part, “In some cases, we may transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare system or across the local healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care. We have temporarily postponed all non-emergent/non-urgent in-patient and outpatient surgeries.”



According to data from the City’s Department of Public Health, the number of hospitalizations jumped to 285 from Sunday to Monday, that’s 8 more. 91 patients are in the ICU, and 36 are on ventilators.



Dr. Alozie said each patient’s case varies, “I always tell people if you don’t need to come to the hospital, manage at home. Try to isolate, protect yourself and protect your family. Once you’re in the hospital, the teams that are in the hospital make the determination what to treat you with and how to manage you based on how sick you are.”



Meanwhile, University Medical Center is preparing for a potential surge, “We have in place a very thoughtful and robust surge plan that allows us to care for all of our patients. Our total count of patients for COVID-19 has actually dropped since Friday. We have not halted elective surgeries”



The Hospitals of Providence also sent a statement that reads in part, “Our network of hospitals continues to have the capacity to treat any patients presenting to our hospital. We have been preparing and continue to prepare for the surge of critical patients in our community.”

“We’re in the third or fourth inning of a nine inning baseball game. So the more they can physical distance, the more they can wash their hands, the more they can wear a mask, those are all the things that are key to enabling science to catch up with this virus,” Dr. Alozie added.



The city’s Department of Public Health shows there are currently 1,754 staffed hospital beds, and 2,598 licensed hospital beds. City staff said the difference between licensed and staffed is that licensed is the maximum number of beds which a hospital holds a license to operate. Staffed are beds that are licensed and physically available with staff that can attend to the patient occupying. For example, a hospital might be licensed for 10 beds, they might only have staff to accommodate 8 beds.

Up to date, the state of Texas reports that the Trauma Service Area for El Paso County has 35 available ICU beds remaining.



The city said one thing to keep in mind though, the overall number of beds are for all patients, not just those with COVID-19.