EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly two weeks after his initial arrest by Alamogordo Police Department, 34-year old Trevor Lavalais, now faces 28 total charges related to a sexual assault investigation.

As part of their collaborative investigation, the Alamogordo Police Department and 12th Judicial District

Attorney’s Office revealed a total of five victim, along with the new charges.

Lavalais was the acting Principal/ Director at Legacy Christian Academy when he was originally arrested on February 11.

At that time his charges were one count of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Now indicted by the Otero County Grand Jury on 28 total charges, the most serious charge Lavalais faces is Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Child under 13 years of age.

Law enforcement is again asking for anyone who was involved with Legacy Christian Academy to come forward regarding the case.

Investigators are urging parents, current and former students of Legacy Christian Academy who believe they have information regarding this defendant’s

criminal acts, grooming behaviors or who believe they were victimized, to come forward to investigators with that information ALAMOGORDO POLICE DEPARTMENT

APD officials say Lavalais will remain incarcerated in Otero County Detention Center until his pre-trial detention hearing in April of 2022.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.