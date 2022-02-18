EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol, their agents said stopped 15 smuggling attempts, while rescuing 91 migrants just this week.

The most significant event took place on Feb. 13, when Las Cruces Border Patrol Agents assigned to the I-25 checkpoint stopped a GMC Yukon SUV with 10 adult migrants crammed inside.

The migrants – from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador – were medically evaluated, and processed accordingly. Agents also detained the driver, a U.S. Citizen.

Tuesday morning, investigations from the Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling Unit, El Paso Sector (EPT) Operations Division, EPT Sector Integrated Targeting Team (ITT), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) resulted in the rescue of 12 migrants.

The Agents stopped a vehicle on New Mexico Highway 9, discovering eight adult migrants inside a white Nissan Altima.

Officials add that information gathered from the initial vehicle stop led to the discovery of four additional migrants inside stash house.

The migrants were processed and expelled to Mexico under Title 42, and the United States citizen driver will face charges.

Later that morning, New Mexico State Police requested the assistance of Lordsburg Border Patrol Agents with a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 that led to the discovery of nine smuggled migrants hidden inside the bed of the Chevrolet Avalanche.

All migrants were from Mexico and expelled under Title 42, the United States driver was detained and processed accordingly.

Then on Wednesday, agents assigned to the El Paso Sector ITT, Santa Teresa ASU and Special Operations Detachment spotted a smuggling scheme inside the parking lot of a local business in Santa Teresa, NM.

As agents tried to perform an immigration stop of the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, almost striking an innocent bystander and placing all passengers in danger.

The agents stopped the vehicle a short while later, and all were detained, while the driver, from Mexico, will face charges under Title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

