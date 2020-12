EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Update: El Paso Electric restored power to customers in Far East El Paso around 3:45 p.m.

EARLIER: Approximately 8,400 El Paso Electric Customers in Far East El Paso are without power at this hour.

The outage began just after 3 p.m. in the area around Zaragoza Road, Rich Beem, and Edgemere. Crews are currently evaluating the outage. Motorists are encouraged to treat all intersections as four-way stops.

This story will be updated.