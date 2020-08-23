Approximately 40% of El Pasoans have yet to fill out the 2020 census — here’s where they live

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deadline to fill out the 2020 census is quickly approaching, and many of El Pasoans yet to fill their form out.

The deadline for the 2020 census is coming up on September 30th. If you haven’t filled yours out yet, expect a census taker at your door to ask you to fill out the census within the next few weeks. There’s no need to wait, though; you can fill it out within just a few minutes without the doorstep visit.

“It was very easy, I sent it through mail,” said Vilma Gallardo.

Despite having the option of submitting your census by mail, online, or through phone, only 62 percent of El Pasoans have filled out their census.

“I haven’t yet because I’ve been busy with work, and then school is about to start, and then the other reason was I didn’t know when the deadline was,” explained Sahar Salcedo. The pandemic extended this year’s census deadline from July 31 to September 30.

One El Pasoan Nicole Breitling telling KTSM, she is homeless and didn’t receive the census paperwork because she doesn’t have an address. “I’ll probably do it online,” said Breitling when asked if she would fill it out.

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout says it’s important that everyone in El Paso fill out the census in whatever way they can.

“We may not be getting to these folks because they may not have access to the internet, they may not have social media,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

He says the areas with the lowest response rate are in the Far East part of the county.

“The Montana Vista area, you know between El Paso and Horizon City, down in Fabens, Tornillo and San Elizario,” Commissioner Stout explained.

Areas with low 2020 census response rates

Another area with one of the lowest response rate is Fort Bliss.

“To the military families who live on Fort Bliss, who live around Fort Bliss, please fill out your census as well,” said Commissioner Stout.

Even though census takers will now be going door to door, Commissioner Stout doesn’t think it will be enough.

“If we don’t pick up the rate anytime soon, then we probably won’t get to 70 percent. It’s looking that bad,” said Commissioner Stout.

Some census takers have backed out due to health concerns, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, they say even if they are short people, they will make it work.

“If the Area Census Office needs more census takers, we move teams that have successfully completed their areas to areas requiring additional attention,” said Oscar Arriaga with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Census Bureau is still hiring for the few weeks left before the deadline. To apply click here.