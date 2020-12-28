Applications open for Municipal Judge 4 position

Judge-elect Lillian Blancas died from COVID-19 just days before she won the December runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Municipal Court Judge position left vacant by Lillian Blancas’ death from COVID-19 just days before she won the December runoff election is now posted on the City’s website.

This is the second time City Council will fill the Municipal Judge #4 position. In 2019, City Council replaced sitting Judge Ray Gutierrez after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Santa Fe. The charges against Gutierrez were later dropped. However, Lauren Ferris was appointed to the position.

Blancas, 47, died Dec. 7 from COVID-19 complications. On Dec. 10, she won the Municipal Judge 4 position against challenger Enrique Holguin.

The posted position states a salary of $54,000 annually with benefits. The applicant must be a licensed attorney in good standing and have had two or more years of practice in Texas.

The Municipal Judge presides over Class C misdemeanor pretrials, bench trials and jury trials; civil bail bond forfeitures; show cause, indigency, right of possession hearings and other designated hearings.

The appointed person will fill the position until the next regular City election in 2022.

