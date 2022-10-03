EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) wants to give the community a chance to see how the District operates as a whole and how they make decisions that impact students.

El Paso ISD is now accepting applications for the Board Leadership Academy until October 12 with the academy itself expected to begin later this month.

Members of the EPISD community are invited to apply at this link by filling out an online form.

The form will ask applicants questions regarding what they know about EPISD, what they hope to learn, what other boards or committees they have served on, and more.

Additionally, applicants are asked if they are a parent of a current student or students and, if so, what school(s) their child or children attend(s).

Those who end up participating in the program will learn what a board member does on a daily basis and how they strive to advance the goals of EPISD.

The entire academy will require a ten-hour time commitment that will be broken down into several individual meetings to be held between late October and January.

The specific dates for those meetings have not yet been provided.