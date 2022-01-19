Application period now open for Bridge Accelerator Binational Supplier Development Program

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Enrollment is now open for the sixth cohort of The Bridge Accelerator Binational Supplier Development Program.

Organizers say small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to expand their operations should apply before February 28, 2022.

For companies looking for ways to become part of the international industrial supply chain, organizers share that the Bridge Accelerator is a “highly specialized program that can help generate business connections and prepare your company to expand its participation as suppliers to large industrial corporations, all while competing for up to $10,000 in investment capital.”

“The Bridge Accelerator’s 12-week program is a great opportunity for local businesses who want to connect with top-level leaders and experts and get valuable perspective and insight into the supply chain in our region…I encourage local SMEs to apply to take part and compete for up to $10,000 in investment capital.” Technology Hub CEO Ricardo Mora

SMEs that have operated in the region for at least two years are eligible to apply to the spring program, which begins in March 2022.

The 12-week training program, created by Technology Hub and Pioneers 21, in partnership with Microsoft Tech Spark, was designed for exiting El Paso and Ciudad Juárez companies operating in the Paso del Norte region that are looking to grow and improve business practices.

Officials add that the program allows participants the opportunity to connect and find new and innovative ways to become part of the region’s international industrial supply chain.

The Bridge Accelerator was created with support from Microsoft, Transtelco, Tecma Group, El Paso Electric, City of El Paso, Desarrollo Económico de Ciudad Juárez A.C., Seisa Medical, Hunt Family Foundation, NMSU’s Foster Innovation Exchange (FIX), WestStar Bank, High Desert Capital, The Borderplex Alliance, Detroit Axle, Fundación Axcel, Novamex, Workforce Solutions.

Companies that apply before January 31 receive a $500 early-bird discount. To apply, click here.

