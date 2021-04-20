Apple introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new purple

CUPERTINO, CA (Apple) — Apple today unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in six stunning finishes: blue, green, black, white, (PRODUCT)RED, and the all-new purple.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30.

This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly color-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

The new aluminum purple finish complements the flat-edge design of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini and is protected by the ‘Ceramic Shield’ front cover for the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in the purple ship with iOS 14.5, which features the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, an enhanced Apple Podcasts app with the redesigned show and episode pages, and a Search tab, as well as new emoji.