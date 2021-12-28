Apartments planned for two lots where Trost mansion burned down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso attorney hopes to see the lots where a historic Trost mansion and another nearby home once stood turned into apartments, according to documents on the city of El Paso’s website.

El Paso personal injury attorney Matthew James Lopez is the principal of an Austin-based limited-liability company that owns the lots. The business is getting its plans for a 12 apartment unit reviewed by the El Paso Plan Commission.

The home, known as the Krakauer Residence, burned down in June 2018. It was originally built in 1915 by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost.

When the building caught fire, another house next door got caught in the blaze. Recently, the plan commission voted unanimously to remove a condition from the 1980’s on the property’s zoning to limit its use for a “retirement center complex.”

A representative of the city attorney’s office commented that limiting the property’s use to only a “retirement center complex,” is illegal and would not be mandated in current times.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.