EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An apartment fire on North Carolina Dr. in the Lower Valley early Monday morning remains under investigation.

The El Paso Fire Dept. knocked down a condition three fire overnight on the 600 block of North Carolina Dr. just off North Loop Dr.

The fire was first believed to be a condition two fire but was then upgraded to a more severe condition three.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Additionally, one person is now reportedly in custody as a result of the incident, but the fire is still under investigation.

At least one other resident was displaced entirely as a result of the blaze, and the Red Cross is expected to provide assistance to those impacted by the incident.

KTSM 9 News will continue to monitor this situation for updates throughout the day.