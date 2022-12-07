EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.

TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and holiday display in place (as part of WinterFest) from 5pm- 10pm on Thursday night at Arts Festival Plaza, in downtown El Paso, in an effort to remind drivers why finding a sober ride is so important and to never get behind the wheel after drinking, either over the holidays or other times of year.

The Holiday Campaign is an important component of TxDOT’s larger Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign, which aims to save lives and reduce crashes among young people. It emphasizes the fact that drunk driving can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years. A DWI can cost thousands and cause legal hassles, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret. Drunk driving-related crashes take an immense human toll on both victims and survivors.

In the El Paso District in 2021, there were 19,030 traffic crashes, resulting in 126 fatalities and 352 serious injuries. There were 853 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 fatalities and 58 serious injuries. There were 65 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the 2021 holiday season time period, resulting in 3 fatalities and 3 serious injuries and there were 10 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the 2021 New Year’s holiday time period, resulting in no fatalities and no serious injuries.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.