Anthony Police looking for a missing man believed to be in danger

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Anthony’s Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help finding 25-year-old Brian T. Villalobos and is believed to be in danger if not found.

Police say Villalobos was last seen on August 14, 2021, driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe showing a New Mexico license plate RBW-954. He is believed to be in the downtown area of El Paso, TX.

He’s described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing 175 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts. He has two distinct tattoos behind his ears. The one behind his left ear has the letters “ZNV” and the one behind the right ear has the letters “LEV”.

Villalobos also has tattoos on both arms and a scar about his right eyebrow and the top of his head.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call APD at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.

