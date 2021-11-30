Anthony ISD Trustees bump substitute teacher’s pay

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a bid to attract qualified candidates and to address the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers, the Board of Trustees for the Anthony ISD increased their pay.
District officials share that salaries were increased by $40 per day for substitute teachers without a college degree. Non-certified candidates with a bachelor’s degree received an additional $35 per day pay.
Certified or retired substitute teachers received a pay increase of $50 per day.
The salary increase became effective immediately and goes as follows:
Qualifications Previous Pay | New Pay
12 college credit hours $70 | $110 per day
Degreed (Non-Certified) $100 | $135 per day
Certified/Retired teachers $120 | $170 per day
Candidates must have at least 12 college credit hours, provide three letters of recommendation and pass a background check. Interested applicants may apply on the district’s website
