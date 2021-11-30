Anthony ISD Trustees bump substitute teacher’s pay

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a bid to attract qualified candidates and to address the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers, the Board of Trustees for the Anthony ISD increased their pay.

District officials share that salaries were increased by $40 per day for substitute teachers without a college degree. Non-certified candidates with a bachelor’s degree received an additional $35 per day pay.

Certified or retired substitute teachers received a pay increase of $50 per day.

The Anthony Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for substitute teachers during the 2021-2022 school year, making Anthony ISD one of the highest-paying school districts

for substitute teachers in the El Paso region. From anthony isd news release

The salary increase became effective immediately and goes as follows:

Qualifications Previous Pay | New Pay

12 college credit hours $70 | $110 per day

Degreed (Non-Certified) $100 | $135 per day

Certified/Retired teachers $120 | $170 per day



Candidates must have at least 12 college credit hours, provide three letters of recommendation and pass a background check. Interested applicants may apply on the district’s website

