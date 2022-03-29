EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to officials with Anthony (Tx) ISD, four groups from AISD’s robotics team are finalizing the robots that they will present to judges at the Texas Computer Education Association

(TCEA) state finals.

District officials say their students spent several months researching, designing and programming robots that could help solve real-world issues such as cleaning ocean litter, improving the lives of people with limited mobility and minimizing hazards for workers in the lumber industry.

“I’m proud of something that I did, because it’s something that can impact the world and change things for the greater good,” said Jose Levario, Anthony High School senior.

Levario said he was inspired by his grandfather to build a robot to assist people with mobility limitations.

As for the competition, the fourth team to advance to state finals participates in an arena competition. In this case, their robot completes tasks in exchange for points in the competition.

The teams will be competing in the TCEA state finals in Hutto, Texas, April 23.

The teams advanced to state competition after impressing the judges in TCEA’s Area 19 Robotics Contest held in January.





