Anthony ISD hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A patient received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic held in partnership between the Central Texas Food Bank and University of Texas in Austin on July 21, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Independent School District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the public Thursday, August 19th at the Anthony High School gymnasium between 9am – 2pm.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian present with them or have written permission from their parent or legal guardian.

The district said If a person received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but missed their second dose, they can show their vaccination card at the AISD clinic and get their second shot.

It is a free clinic and is in partnership with University Medical Center, AISD will help administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The address of Anthony High School is Anthony High School Gym 825 Wildcat Dr. Anthony, Texas 79821.

AISD said it will host a return clinic Thursday, September 9, to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.