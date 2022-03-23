ANTHONY, TEXAS (KTSM) – – The Anthony Independent School District (AISD) officials announced that the district will host an in-person job fair this week.

The fair is for all district positions and is scheduled for, Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Anthony High School Auditorium.

Those interested in pursuing a career with Anthony ISD or in learning more about the district are invited to attend. Please bring an updated resume.



Anthony ISD has something special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level. We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our district team. Fernando Garnica, Human Resources Director, Anthony ISD



The district currently has openings for classroom teachers in various content areas, school counselors, child nutrition and substitute teacher positions.

For an up-to-date list of openings, please visit anthonyisd.net and select the Employment link.



The Anthony High School Auditorium is located on 825 Wildcat Dr, Anthony, TX 79821

