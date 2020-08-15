Anonymous donation helps El Paso families stay cool during ongoing heatwave

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department received a donation of 100 fans by an anonymous donor this week.

The pallet was delivered to EPFD Station #22, located at 6500 N. Mesa in West El Paso. The shipment was made by an anonymous donor and delivered by Home Depot to keep families in El Paso cool during the ongoing heatwave.

The Fire Department is part of the Extreme Weather Task Force, which has collected and delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in El Paso since 2004.

Those in need of a fan who meet the criteria can call 211.









TIPS FOR PREVENTING HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

Drink more fluids (non-alcoholic) regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar – these cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors, and if possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90’s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

NEVER leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. Check regularly on: Infants and young children People aged 65 or older People who have a mental illness Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure

Contact adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.

IF YOU MUST BE OUT IN THE HEAT: