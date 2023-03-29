EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association and the Southwest Flag Football League are collaborating to host the Third Annual Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football tournament on Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 at the Westside Sports Complex.

Sun Bowl Flag Football Tournament at the Westside Sports Complex, Sunday, August 21, 2022, in El Paso, TX. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Sun Bowl Association Courtesy of Flag Football League in El Paso

The tournaments will have various levels including the following:

Men’s D-Division (family & friends)

Men’s C-Division (recreational)

Men’s B-Division (intermediate)

Men’s A-Division (competitive)

Women’s A-Division (competitive)

Coed (recreational) Division

“It’s amazing that this will be the third year of this tournament and working with the Southwest Flag Football League has really been a blessing,” said SBA Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “We saw the event grow from year one to year two and anticipate this year’s tournament to have even more participants.”

Rosters will consist of 14 members ready to compete on the 8-on-8 flag football tournament. All participants will receive a tournament gift bag with various commemorative items.

The first-place teams in all divisions will receive a tournament championship belt, championship cups, and monetary prizes divided as it follows:

The winner of the Men’s A – Competitive Division & Women’s A – Competitive Division

Will receive a money payout. Monetary prizes awarded will be based on the size of the bracket: up to 16 teams will receive a $2,500 payout and 32 teams+ bracket will receive a $4,000 payout.

The winner of the Men’s B – Intermediate Division, Men’s C – Recreations Division Men’s D-Division and Coed C –Recreational Division

Will receive a $1,000 payout.

The deadline to register for the tournament is Monday, July 31 or until the bracket is full, whichever comes first. All entry fees are $300, which includes all referee fees.

“We are super excited as this event continues to grow and it’s been amazing working with the Southwest Flag Football League. Teaming up with that organization really adds to the event,” Sun Bowl Association Special Events Director Joe Daubach said. “It’s always exciting to be part of another Sun Bowl Association event that brings so many people together to showcase El Paso and our community’s hospitality.”