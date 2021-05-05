Annual initiative supports local women’s shelters ahead of Mother’s Day with community donations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A big company that has recently located to our area is giving back to those in need in an annual tradition just in time for Mother’s Day.



Two Men and a Truck is putting in the work and engaging with the community this year after missing out on the annual “Movers for Moms” initiative last year due to the pandemic.

“To see their faces knowing that this belonged to Sue, Sue is donating this to the shelter, and this goes to you and no cost without having to hire movers to move it,” said Juan Gallegos, President of the Two Men and a Truck El Paso.



Ahead of Mother’s Day, Two Men and a Truck El Paso — a full-service moving company — is working with local women’s shelters that help women escaping domestic abuse. The moving company is collecting donated care items and furniture from the community as part of the annual Movers for Moms initiative.

“We’ll do it at no cost through the shelter. It’s just our way of giving back and having the community give back as well,” Gallegos shared. “What people can do is call Two Men and a Truck, we’ll pick up the furniture, we’ll store it here in our warehouse, and once a family moves out of a women’s shelter, we can them give them that furniture that people don’t want anymore.”



In 2019, more than 389,000 essential items were donated to hundreds of shelters for Mother’s Day nationwide. The company in El Paso gets involved with not just local women’s shelters but any other local non-profit as well.



“It’s a win-win for everybody. So when customers no longer want the furniture, we can take that off their hands,” Gallegos said. “Then for the people in need, we definitely give that back to them versus it ending up in a landfill, or being sold. It’s overall a huge circle with community involvement.”



Donations can be dropped off at the office that’s located at 3 Butterfield Trail Boulevard Suite #141. You can also contact the office for any pick-up requests in a timely manner at 915-255-2116.

The following items can also be donated:

• Nightwear/Underwear

• Socks

• Diapers

• Toiletries

• Non-perishable treats



The Movers for Moms initiative is accepting donations up until Mother’s Day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.