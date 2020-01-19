Annual Barnett Harley Davidson blood drive draws hundreds of El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland residents were up early Saturday, donating blood to save lives of Southern New Mexico and West Texas residents.

Barnett Harley Davidson in El Paso and Las Cruces is hosting its annual blood drive this holiday weekend. The partnership between Barnett and Vitalant blood has lasted 14 years and helped save hundreds of lives, including those in the August 3 shooting.

If you’re interested in donating blood, Barnett Harley Davidson and Vitalant will be accepting donors Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors will have the chance to win several prizes, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle.