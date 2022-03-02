El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Families looking to add a new furry family member have several great opportunities this weekend as Animal Services is hosting three adoption events.
Adoptions are free at all three events and each adoption includes the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.
Organizers say that those residents unable to attend are encouraged to visit the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.
The center is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and currently has more than 700 pets seeking a loving family.
Friday, March 4, 2022
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PetSmart National Adoption Week | 8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite C400
Saturday, March 5, 2022
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Gringo Theory Pet Adoption Day | 11410 Montana Ave
Saturday, March 5, 2022
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Senior Saturday Pet Adoptions | 5001 Fred Wilson
- City installing self-checkout stations at Far East EP library
- Animals Services hosting several free pet adoption events
- Millions of Russians turn to BBC for news amid invasion of Ukraine
- NM election officials question third-party ‘auditors’ in Otero County
- Jerry-rigged wiring might have caused fatal fire in Juarez
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.