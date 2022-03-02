El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Families looking to add a new furry family member have several great opportunities this weekend as Animal Services is hosting three adoption events.

Adoptions are free at all three events and each adoption includes the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

Organizers say that those residents unable to attend are encouraged to visit the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

The center is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and currently has more than 700 pets seeking a loving family.

Friday, March 4, 2022

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PetSmart National Adoption Week | 8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite C400

Saturday, March 5, 2022

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gringo Theory Pet Adoption Day | 11410 Montana Ave

Saturday, March 5, 2022

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Senior Saturday Pet Adoptions | 5001 Fred Wilson

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.