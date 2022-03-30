EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday April 2, the City’s El Paso Animal Services is reminding the community to consider adopting a shelter pet when looking for ways to help the community and the environment.

Hundreds of shelter pets are currently waiting for a forever home. The department will have numerous opportunities for the community to meet great, lovable shelter pets over the weekend.

Families looking to adopt can visit shelter pets at the El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

Cats and kittens are also available for adoption at the Cats At The Zoo (CATZ) Pet Encounter and Adoption Center inside the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

El Paso Animal Services will also have dogs available for adoption at the Environmental Services Department (ESD) Earth Day Event.

WHAT: ESD’s Earth Day Event – Mobile Pet Adoptions

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022

WHERE: Municipal Service Center, 7968 San Paulo Drive

WHAT: Reduce, Reuse, ReLove Adoption Campaign (FREE adoptions on all pets)

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3

WHERE: Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue

WHAT: Reduce, Reuse, ReLove Adoption Promotion – free adoptions on all cats

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3

WHERE: El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 4001 Paisano Drive

All free pet adoptions include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and City license.

