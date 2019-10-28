Animal Services of El Paso respond to allegations of abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Animal Services of El Paso is responding to allegations from PETA that the shelter is keeping pets in inhumane conditions.

PETA provided graphic photographs on its website of animals it says have been mauled by other dos at El Paso Animal Services.

KTSM will not air or release the photos due to its graphic content.

The organization is calling for the El Paso Police Department to investigate. PETA says the photographs show how the pressure to become a “No Kill” shelter is causing severe overcrowding. The organization says it has received whistleblower reports that dogs were being found unresponsive or dead in their kennels after being mauled by other dogs — sometimes within hours of arriving at the facility.

Animal Services released a statement claiming the PETA accusations have no merit.

“In regards to the photographs that were shared, these images were in fact taken at Animal Services. However, the department did not intentionally harm animals in its care,” the statement read.

It continued to state, “unfortunately, accidents like these are some of the challenges that open-admission shelters face as they house animals from carious health and behavior levels.”