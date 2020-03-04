Animal Services issues urgent plea to save lives of six pups before they’re euthanized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Animal Services of El Paso issued an SOS Tuesday night, saying six dogs are in danger of being euthanized if they’re not adopted or fostered by the end of the day Wednesday.

The tweet was sent at 5 p.m., stating that the shelter is near capacity and this will result in them having to put the dogs to sleep if they’re not adopted. Animal Services said the dogs are currently available for adoption, foster, or rescue before 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Animal Services of El Paso has been working to increase its live-release rates in the past few years, boasting a 90.53% release rate in January. This still means a little more than 7 percent of the shelter’s animals were euthanized in January. February’s numbers have not yet been released.

The shelter is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue.

